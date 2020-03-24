Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 84,898 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.38% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 143.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 307,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:WDR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 118,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,080. The company has a market capitalization of $793.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.40. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.