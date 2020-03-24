Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Shares of 102,500 National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.12% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

