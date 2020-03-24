Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Bottomline Technologies worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,495,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson acquired 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. 11,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

