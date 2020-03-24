Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.62 Million Stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 143.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,824 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. 27,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,116. The firm has a market cap of $468.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonic Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

