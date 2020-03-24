Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 311.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152,741 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.93% of Gulfport Energy worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,993,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,278 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 95,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 480,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 35,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,908. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.