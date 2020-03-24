Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.71 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.14.

SBAC traded up $15.48 on Tuesday, hitting $230.94. 107,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,493. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $192.43 and a 12 month high of $309.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.49 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $10,553,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,221,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

