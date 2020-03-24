Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Quaker Chemical worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $7.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.97. 5,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,758. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. Quaker Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

