Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.84 Million Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

ABG traded up $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. 180,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. The company has a market cap of $975.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

