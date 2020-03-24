Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $4.50 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. 96,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,746. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

