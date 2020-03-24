Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,329 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,578 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 222,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.