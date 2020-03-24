Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.47. 11,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

