Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,032,500 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 172.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,210,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.66% of Denbury Resources worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Denbury Resources by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

DNR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 448,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,226,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.93.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

