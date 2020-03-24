Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.42. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.