Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.37% of SM Energy worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 305,724 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 182,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,413,827. SM Energy Co has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.06.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

