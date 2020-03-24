Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,530 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE FE traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.33. 662,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,351. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.