Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 17,800 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Evertec worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Evertec by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Evertec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,401. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

