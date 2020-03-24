Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 40,800 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.37.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. 221,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,297. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.96. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

