Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,640 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,335,000 after buying an additional 920,321 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,245.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 462,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,462,000 after buying an additional 442,851 shares during the period.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,823. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

