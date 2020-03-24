Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,410 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 324,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,615. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

