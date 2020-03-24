Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,900 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Mantech International worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mantech International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 25,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANT traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. 21,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84. Mantech International Corp has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Mantech International’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

