Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 1,362,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,394,314. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

