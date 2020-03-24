Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $27,342,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

NUS traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 58,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.79. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

