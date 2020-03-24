Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Lowered to $183.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.65.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA traded up $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $164.64. 237,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,599. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average of $223.94.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.