Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $267.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $254.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSA. Cfra decreased their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $160.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,798,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

