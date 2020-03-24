PUBLISH Reaches Market Cap of $276,403.58 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $276,403.58 and $26,911.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

