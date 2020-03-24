PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PulteGroup by 22,450.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 569,123 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $1,230,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,878,000 after buying an additional 596,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

