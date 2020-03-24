PutinCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $105.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $69,445.47 and $105.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00032003 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00086361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.56 or 1.00807857 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000830 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,047,848,381 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

