Putnam Master Int. Income (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Putnam Master Int. Income has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PIM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 368,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,754. Putnam Master Int. Income has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

About Putnam Master Int. Income

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

