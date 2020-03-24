Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:PMO traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 223,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

