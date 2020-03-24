Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 371,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,410. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.