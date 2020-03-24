Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $573,718.42

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $573,718.42 and approximately $4.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for about $8.40 or 0.00124923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.02649874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00185131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 75.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,335 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

