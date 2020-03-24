QASH (QASH) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and $184,772.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, Hotbit and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.47 or 0.02609529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185371 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, Huobi, LATOKEN, Hotbit, GOPAX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

