Qbao (QBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,368.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $394,581.70 and approximately $3,368.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, Coinnest and EXX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000109 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, EXX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.