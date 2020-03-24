QCash Market Cap Hits $42.91 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One QCash token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002105 BTC on major exchanges. QCash has a total market cap of $42.91 million and $267.95 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QCash has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.02603324 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00185689 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QCash Token Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.