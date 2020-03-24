Qitmeer (HLC) Reaches Market Cap of $931,549.62

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $931,549.62 and approximately $490.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, ZB.COM and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, CoinBene, ZB.COM and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

