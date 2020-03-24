Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $18.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $18.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Qiwi updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of QIWI stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,181. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on QIWI shares. BidaskClub cut Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qiwi in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

