QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Tops $2.00 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One QLC Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Coinnest and Gate.io. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $176,463.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.02633361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185443 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

