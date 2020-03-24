Qredit (XQR) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 42.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $194,806.43 and $613.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last week, Qredit has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000306 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000805 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 69% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

