Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 16.8% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00018882 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Liquid, Crex24 and BitForex. Qtum has a market capitalization of $121.19 million and approximately $377.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,228,336 coins and its circulating supply is 96,478,316 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, BigONE, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, GOPAX, Bitbns, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Exrates, LBank, Bithumb, Gate.io, Binance, HBUS, CoinEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, OKEx, ABCC, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Coinrail, DragonEX, EXX, BitForex, Liqui, Crex24, Poloniex, Coinone, Coindeal, DigiFinex, Bibox, Liquid, CoinExchange, Iquant, BCEX, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

