QuadrantProtocol Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $395,439.72 and approximately $166,029.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.02612724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185433 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

