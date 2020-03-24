QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,017 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $124,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,922,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,568,000 after buying an additional 686,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. 3,875,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,119,918. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.