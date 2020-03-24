Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 43.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $568,624.84 and $100.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.04071641 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00065312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037506 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.