QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 7.9% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $7.50 and $33.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00051241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.96 or 0.04194123 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00066198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037042 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011276 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003558 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $5.60, $33.94, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

