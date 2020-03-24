QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,836.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $24,836.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.04204582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00066583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010998 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,458,778 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

