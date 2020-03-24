Radium Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Radium has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,408.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Radium has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00019084 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,982,079 coins and its circulating supply is 3,966,398 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

