Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,517 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 0.34% of Range Resources worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 236,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 15,064,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,782,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.99. Range Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

