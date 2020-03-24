Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). Ranger Energy Services posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.45 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

RNGR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. 1,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,693. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 157,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

