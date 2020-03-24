Rate3 Hits 1-Day Volume of $68,083.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $373,200.44 and approximately $68,083.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, HADAX and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.04204582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00066583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010998 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, FCoin, DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX, Ethfinex, ABCC, Coinrail, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.