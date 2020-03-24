Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.45. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $40.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

