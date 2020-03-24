Raymond James Analysts Give OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) a C$9.00 Price Target

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) received a C$9.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 282.98% from the company’s current price.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.35. 1,192,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,621. The company has a market cap of $384.44 million and a PE ratio of -8.74. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.92.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$25.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.